Roger Binny, one of the heroes of India's successful 1983 World Cup title win and the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) turned 68 today. And on this special day, the BCCI took to social media to share a wish for the former cricketer. Taking to social media, the BCCI shared a birthday wish that read, "Here's wishing BCCI President and former #TeamIndia all-rounder & the highest wicket-taker in India's title-winning 1983 World Cup campaign, Roger Binny - a very happy birthday." Virat Kohli Workout Video: Star India Cricketer Sweats It Out in Gym Ahead of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match 2023.

BCCI Wishes Roger Binny on His Birthday

Here's wishing BCCI President and former #TeamIndia all-rounder & the highest wicket-taker in India's title-winning 1983 World Cup campaign, Roger Binny - a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/OyfFvt9jmy — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

