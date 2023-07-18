India is set to square off against West Indies in the final game of the two-match Test series against West Indies on July 20. In the build-up to the test, Virat Kohli has posted a video on Instagram where he is sweating it out at the gym. He is seen doing Goblet squats to enhance his mobility and strength. Kohli is known to be quite active on social media, sharing videos of his fitness routines and workouts. ‘It’s Like Watching Virat Kohli in Cricket..’ Tennis Commentator Uses Indian Batsman’s Name As Reference to Praise Carlos Alcaraz (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Sweating It Out in Gym Ahead of 2nd Test vs West Indies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

