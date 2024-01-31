Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged has one of the stronger cricketers who can be the mainstay in the upcoming future of the Indian Cricket Team. He has performed consistently in the IPL and after his inclusion in the Indian Cricket Team, he has impressed there as well. On January 31, 2024 he celebrates the special occasion of his 27th birthday. Fans took to social media to wish their favourite cricketer on his special occasion. Mayank Agarwal Lodges Police Complaint After Drinking Poisonous Liquid in Flight, Karnataka Captain Alleges Foul Play.

Happy Birthday Ruturaj Gaikwad

Happy birthday #RuturajGaikwad 💖 Wishing you a great success and good health ❤️ . #HappyBirthdayRuturaj 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ExqnFm710o — Aᴊᴀʏ_ Kᴏʜʟɪ - 𝟭𝟴 ⁵ (@Ajaykumar180218) January 31, 2024

Future of Indian Cricket

Happy Birthday Ruturaj gaikwad.... Future of India cricket and CSK 💛🇮🇳🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/C5qU6zny6V — Kiran (@Kiran47167933) January 31, 2024

Fans Wish the Indian Cricketer

Happy Birthday future of Indian Cricket Rutu 🦁👑#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/YAi0XFnDco — CSKOG (@RuturajGaikwadn) January 31, 2024

India's Future and Backbone of CSK

2 times IPL Winner. - Gold in Asian Games as Captain. - Hundred in T20I vs Australia. - 635 runs in IPL 2021. - 590 runs in IPL 2023. - MOM in IPL KOs. - Wishing a very happy birthday to India's future and the backbone of CSK batting, Ruturaj Gaikwad. .#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/cLgq2Zh6Qv — 𝕮𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖙𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖊𝖏𝖕𝖆𝖑 (@Crictakertejpal) January 31, 2024

Rising Star

Wishing a happy birthday to Ruturaj Gaikwad, the backbone of CSK's batting and a rising star in the Indian team! Incredible achievements in IPL, an IPL winner, Asian Games Gold as captain, and a T20I hundred. Cheers to his success! 🎉🏏 pic.twitter.com/8tP6DhvPMa — Yogesh Yadav (@yogeshydv03) January 31, 2024

More Fans Wish Ruturaj Gaikwad

Orange Cap & won IPL in 2021 CSK's 2nd highest run scorer & won IPL in 2023 2 POTM in 4 IPL Playoff matches Asian Games Gold as Captain 1st Indian T20I centurion vs Australia Happy birthday Ruturaj Gaikwad 🎂 May your year ahead be far kinder to you, with joy both on & off-field pic.twitter.com/jGFAo78nsg — 𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐘 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Sivy_KW578) January 31, 2024

