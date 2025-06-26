A key player in India's limited-overs side, all-rounder Shivam Dube celebrates his birthday today (June 26). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to the social media platform to wish the ace India and Chennai Super Kings player on his special occasion. Dube's biggest moment in his short career came during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which India won, where the all-rounder scored a 27-run cameo in the Final against South Africa. Overall, Dube has played four ODIs and 35 T20Is for India, amassing 574 runs and claiming 14 wickets, combined between 2019-2025. Dube is also a one-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner with CSK. Shivam Dube Promises INR 70,000 for Ten Budding Athletes From Tamil Nadu; Star CSK Cricketer Makes Announcement in TN Sports Journalists' Association's Awards.

BCCI Wishes Shivam Dube Happy Birthday

Wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winner, Shivam Dube, a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 @IamShivamDube pic.twitter.com/7Ou2GQBlgG — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2025

