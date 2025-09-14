A batter who changed the face of T20 batting in India and across the globe, Suryakumar Yadav, celebrates his birthday today (September 14). Born September 14, 1990, Yadav has been a maverick for the Indian National Cricket Team with his explosive and fearless batting in T20I cricket. Yadav, who has become the nation's captain in the shortest format, is a one-time ICC T20 World Cup winner, ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year awardee, and a three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner. The former World Number 1 T20I-ranked batter has amassed 2605 internationals in the shortest format, while scoring four hundred and 21 half-centuries. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old could make his place in the Test and ODI sides permanent. A fan favourite, netizens took to the social media platform 'X' and wished the star Indian batter a happy birthday. Check out some of the fan wishes below on Suryakumar Yadav's birthday. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: When and Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Mega Match?.

'Happy Birthday Captain'

SKY is greatest ever to play sweep shots. Sweep Master 🔥 HAPPY BIRTHDAY CAPTAIN SKY#SuryakumarYadav #SKYpic.twitter.com/u2fRsUtqwl — SKY & Supla Shot (@sky_63_mr_t20i) September 13, 2025

Fan Wishes Suryakumar Yadav On Birthday

Infinite wishes to Indian cricket team batsman Suryakumar Yadav on his birthday pic.twitter.com/xdlNf7y0us — Rajesh Yadav @rajeshyadav (@y75854548) September 14, 2025

'Happy Birthday Wishes To T20I Captain of India'

- T20I WC winner - IPL winner - Asia Cup winner - ICC T20I Cricketer of the year - Hundred in SA, ENG, NZ - Former Number 1 batter in T20I - 16 POTM awards in 84 matches Happy birthday wishes to T20I Captain of India & one of the Greatest batters in T20I, Suryakumar Yadav 🎂 pic.twitter.com/xozR7buYyG — Nishant Yadav (@NishantY91834) September 14, 2025

Fan's Unique Wish For Suryakumar Yadav

🌟 360° Genius. India’s Mr. Reliable in Blue 💙 🏏 2600+ T20I Runs | 4 Hundreds | ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year ‘22 & ‘23 🏆 World Cup 2024 | Asia Cup 2023 | 3× IPL Champion Wishing Suryakumar Yadav a SKY-high birthday 🎂🔥 May the magic shots keep dazzling the world! ✨🏏… pic.twitter.com/VDO7Fs0b1H — Film To Finale (@FilmtoFinale) September 14, 2025

'Happy Birthday Greatest T20I Batter Ever'

🏆 T20 World Cup Champion 🏆 IPL Winner 🏆 Asia Cup Winner 🌟 ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 💯 Hundreds in SA, ENG & NZ 👑 Former No.1 T20I Batter 🔥16 POTM in just 84 matches Happy Birthday to India’s T20I Captain & one of the GREATEST T20I batters ever – Suryakumar Yadav 🎂🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rTPLSYYZQc — Abhisek Gupta (@ABHISTRONG) September 14, 2025

