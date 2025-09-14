A batter who changed the face of T20 batting in India and across the globe, Suryakumar Yadav, celebrates his birthday today (September 14). Born September 14, 1990, Yadav has been a maverick for the Indian National Cricket Team with his explosive and fearless batting in T20I cricket. Yadav, who has become the nation's captain in the shortest format, is a one-time ICC T20 World Cup winner, ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year awardee, and a three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner. The former World Number 1 T20I-ranked batter has amassed 2605 internationals in the shortest format, while scoring four hundred and 21 half-centuries. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old could make his place in the Test and ODI sides permanent. A fan favourite, netizens took to the social media platform 'X' and wished the star Indian batter a happy birthday. Check out some of the fan wishes below on Suryakumar Yadav's birthday. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: When and Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Mega Match?.

