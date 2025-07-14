IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have officially announced the signing of Varun Aaron as their new bowling coach. The highly regarded pacer who represented the India national cricket team in nine Tests and nine ODIs, has a wide experience in the Indian Premier League. Varun Aaron has represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore, KXIP M(now Punjab Kings), Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the past years of IPL. He was last picked by GT in IPL 2022. Varun Aaron will be performing the role of a bowling coach in SRH from IPL 2026, having replaced Kiwi bowler James Franklin. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2025 Edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Appoint Varun Aaron As New Bowling Coach

A fiery addition to our coaching staff! Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach 🔥🧡#PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/qeg1bWntC5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 14, 2025

