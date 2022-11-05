Board of Control for Cricket in India extended greetings to Virat Kohli, who celebrated his 34th birthday today (November 5, 2022) by sharing his amazing achievements over the years in their social media handle. The right hander batter is in a fine form and played some crucial innings to help India win against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

BCCI wishes Virat Kohli on his birthday

4⃣7⃣7⃣ international matches & counting 👍 2⃣4⃣3⃣5⃣0⃣ international runs & going strong 💪 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup & 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy winner 🏆 🏆 Here's wishing @imVkohli - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batters - a very happy birthday. 👏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ttlFSE6Mh0 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2022

