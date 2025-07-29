A crucial cog in Sri Lanka's emergence in white-ball cricket in the recent past has been all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who celebrates his 28th birthday today (July 29). Born July 29, 1997, Hasaranga has claimed 243 wickets in 149 internationals for Sri Lanka, including a T20 World Cup hat-trick, and an ODI hat-trick on debut to his name, apart from scoring seven half-centuries across formats. Fans took to social media and wished the game-changer and spin-wizard a happy birthday on his special occasion. Check fans' wishes for Wanindu Hasaranga below. Wanindu Hasaranga Becomes Second-Fastest To Reach 100 ODI Wickets for Sri Lanka, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025.

