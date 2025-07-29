A crucial cog in Sri Lanka's emergence in white-ball cricket in the recent past has been all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who celebrates his 28th birthday today (July 29). Born July 29, 1997, Hasaranga has claimed 243 wickets in 149 internationals for Sri Lanka, including a T20 World Cup hat-trick, and an ODI hat-trick on debut to his name, apart from scoring seven half-centuries across formats. Fans took to social media and wished the game-changer and spin-wizard a happy birthday on his special occasion. Check fans' wishes for Wanindu Hasaranga below. Wanindu Hasaranga Becomes Second-Fastest To Reach 100 ODI Wickets for Sri Lanka, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025.

🎉 Happy Birthday, Wanindu Hasaranga! 🇱🇰 Wishing a fantastic day to Sri Lanka’s spin sensation and all-round superstar! 🌟 🌀 Master of Leg-spin 💥 Power-hitter with the bat 🔥 Game-changer in every format 📌 Born: July 29, 1997 🏏 Known For: T20 World Cup hat-trick hero… pic.twitter.com/tSRUnnAKXn — Cricket Expert (@CricketExpert24) July 28, 2025

Happy birthday Wanindu Hasaranga — Saanvi 🍂 (@SaanviLaddal) July 29, 2025

🔸3rd Fastest to 100 T20I Wickets. (63 Matches) 🔹2nd Most wickets in IPL 2022. A Happy 28th birthday to the Sri Lankan all-rounder, 'Wanindu Hasaranga' 🎂#WaninduHasaranga #happybirthday #SriLankaCricket #cricketupdates (4/4) — Cric Updates (@CricUpdate58494) July 29, 2025

Happy birthday Wanindu Hasaranga!! Best bowling for RCB in IPL by foreigner 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga v SRH, 2022 4/9 - Samuel Badree v MI, 2017 4/11 - Chris Jordan v GL, 2016 4/15 - Mitchell Starc v PBKS, 2015 4/20 - Wanindu Hasaranga v KKR, 2022 pic.twitter.com/PZFdpf3cco — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 29, 2025

Happy Birthday, Wanindu Hasaranga! — L (@0xLLLearning) July 29, 2025

