The debate around KL Rahul's selection is getting heated up with every passing moment and it cannot be said that it is staying inside the limits every time. We have already seen how things hot ugly between former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad. This time, another former cricketer, Harbhajan Singh comes out in support of KL Rahul. In his tweet he supported the Indian cricketer and asked the fans to leave him alone. He mentioned in his tweet, "Can we leave KL Rahul alone guys? He hasn’t done any crime. He is still a top player. He will come back strong. We all go through such patches in international cricket. He is not the first one and last one. So please respect the fact that he is our own player and have faith." Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra Engage in Ugly Spat in Social Media Over KL Rahul's Selection Debate.

Harbhajan Singh Comes Out In Support of KL Rahul

Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)