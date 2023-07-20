Harbhajan Singh reached out to the people affected by the flood in Punjab. The former Indian cricketer engaged in a relief operation in Jalandhar and pictures and videos of the same have gone viral on social media. Singh was seen helping in unloading sandbags from a truck in one of the videos. He was reportedly accompanied in this by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Balbir Singh Seechewal. ‘Kya Chahiye Bhai Tereko?’ Rohit Sharma Asks Ishan Kishan What He Wants for His Birthday, Indian Captain Seeks This ‘Gift’ Instead From Wicketkeeper-Batsman (Watch Video).

Harbhajan Singh Engages in Relief Operation in Punjab

Harbhajan Singh distributed food to the needy people. A beautiful gesture by Bhajji! pic.twitter.com/er3opW0lyB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 19, 2023

Video of Harbhajan Singh Helping People

Harbhajan Singh Engages in Flood Relief Operation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3)

One More Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manu Singh (@manusinghhh)

