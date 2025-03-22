Hardik Pandya hugged MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the CSK vs MI match in IPL 2025. The Mumbai Indians' captain has often expressed his admiration for MS Dhoni and had a heartwarming interaction with the CSK legend. The two star cricketers also had a few words. The video of Hardik Pandya's interaction with MS Dhoni went viral on social media. One of the most intense rivalries in Indian Premier League history will resume when Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians in the 'El Clasico' of the IPL. CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 3.

Hardik Pandya Hugs MS Dhoni in Training Session

