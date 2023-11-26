After Hardik Pandya was retained by Gujarat Titans reports have emerged that the all-rounder has been traded to Mumbai Indians, his former franchise in an all cash deal worth INR 15 crore. Apart from this, Mumbai Indians have released Cameron Green and has been transferred to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the moves are yet to be officially confirmed by any of the franchises. 'So Shubman Gill is Captain' Fans React As Gujarat Titans Post A Video Amid Hardik Pandya's Transfer Rumours to Mumbai Indians.

Transfer Done?

That explains it now. Cameron Green in an all-cash deal to @RCBTweets and Hardik Pandya, with the money released, to @mipaltan. So RCB batting will be Faf, Virat, Green, Patidar, Maxwell, DK. MI will be Rohit, Ishan, Sky, Tilak, Hardik, David. https://t.co/7WIVilZTGO — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 26, 2023

Retained and Then Traded

Today 5.25 PM - Gujarat Titans Retained Hardik Pandya. Today 7.25 PM - Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians. - THIS IS IPL MADNESS...!!!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JwBc0lM8Pu — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 26, 2023

