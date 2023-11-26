Amid transfer rumours to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans have retained their captain Hardik Pandya. It was earlier reported that Mumbai Indians are looking to get back the all-round during the trade window. However, as of now, the transfer is not happening. 'So Shubman Gill is Captain' Fans React As Gujarat Titans Post A Video Amid Hardik Pandya's Transfer Rumours to Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans Retains Hardik Pandya

