Hardik Pandya is currently preparing for the upcoming white ball assignments of Team India. He was last spotted in action in the IPL and since then he has been in a break training for the new season. Amid this, he shared an adorable video with his son Agastya, who gave him a visit. Hardik was weighing his bats in the video and Agastya was helping him and also getting to know the nuances of weighing bat. Agastya's smarts and knowledge about his father's choices impressed Hardik and the 4-year-old also chose the right bat for his father. Hardik ended up praising him for knowing his father so well. Fans loved the bond between father and son and made the video viral on social media. Mohammed Shami Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Aaira As She Turns 10, Star Cricketer Wishes Her 'Happy Birthday' By Sharing Emotional Post With Memorable Moments.

Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Moment With Son Agastya

Had to get my resident cricket expert Agastya to weigh in on my bat selection 🥰 pic.twitter.com/LlPL1Y6EGj — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)