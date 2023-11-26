Even after being retained by Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya's transfer rumours have been gaining momentum after it was reported by various media outlets that the all-rounder has been traded to Mumbai Indians. However, as per the official website of Indian Premier League (IPL), the all-rounder is still officially with Gujarat Titans. Pandya's name features under the list of players retained by Gujarat Titans. However, reportedly, transfer window is still open till December 12. Hardik Pandya Reportedly Traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans, Cameron Green Transferred to RCB Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction.

Screenshot of Official IPL Website

Source: iplt20.com

List of Players Retained and Released

NEWS 🚨- IPL 2024 Player retention list and more details as the player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season closed today. The 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players. More details here - https://t.co/huuU4Zbssd #IPL pic.twitter.com/wHhAHrlObg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 26, 2023

