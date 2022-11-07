Haris Rauf poked fun at Mohammad Nawaz, calling him 'Alto' after the latter shared a birthday wish for him on social media. Nawaz took to Twitter to send out a tweet, wishing Rauf on his birthday where he wrote, "Happy birthday to one of our Ferrari ⁦ @HarisRauf14 Go Fast and Long." Rauf, responding to the tweet, wrote, "Thanks Alto."

Haris Rauf Pokes Fun at Mohammad Nawaz:

Thanks Alto😜 — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) November 7, 2022

