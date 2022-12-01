England had a great day in the field with the bat against Pakistan in day one of the 1st Test in Rawalpindi. Four of the English batters scored century as England cruised to 506/4 at the end of day one including one from Harry Brook. On his way to his hundred, Harry Brook shows glimpses of his amazing potential as he smashes Pakistani left-arm spinner Saud Shakeel for six boundaries in a single over. ENG vs PAK 1st Test 2022: Four Centuries Help Visitors Score 506/4 to Break Record of Most Runs On Opening Day of a Test Match

Harry Brook Smashes Saud Shaqeel For Six Fours in One Over

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)