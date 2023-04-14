Harry Brook starred with a sensational hundred as Sunrisers Hyderabad fended off a fightback from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 14. The Englishman, who had a bit of a quiet start to his IPL career, lit up the Eden Gardens with some eye-catching strokes and big shots and coupled with skipper Aiden Markram's fifty and cameos from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen took Sunrisers Hyderabad to 228/4. In response, KKR lost were reduced to 20/3 in no time but skipper Rana (75) and Rinku (58) kept KKR in the game. Eventually, it was 23 runs too many for Kolkata, which was the margin of their defeat. ‘Harry Brook Arrives!’ Cricket Fraternity Showers Praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad Batter After He Scores First Hundred of IPL 2023 in KKR vs SRH Match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 Runs

