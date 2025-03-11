Harshit Rana shared a picture of him posing with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title win. The pacer featured in the first two matches for India in the ICC Champions Trophy and took four wickets in those matches, having an economy rate of just 3.97. He made way for KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) teammate Varun Chakaravarthy in the playing XI in the Group A clash against New Zealand, with India retaining the same team henceforth en route to winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Delhi pacer has witnessed a meteoric rise in stature since the past year, took to Instagram to share the picture of him posing alongside the star couple among other snaps and wrote, "Wholesome moments." Harshit Rana, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma Return to India After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph.

Harshit Rana Poses With Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANA (@harshit_rana_06)

