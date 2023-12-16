Haryana won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 title, beating Rajasthan by 30 runs to win the trophy in the final that was played in Rajkot on December 16. Batting first, Haryana put 287/8 on the board with Ankit Kumar scoring 88 runs off 91 balls and captain Ashok Menaria chipping with 70 runs. Rajasthan's Aniket Choudhary was the best bowler, finishing with figures of 4/49. In response, Rajasthan were bowled out for 257 runs with Sumit Kumar and Harshal Patel taking three wickets apiece. Abhijeet Tomar scored a hundred and Kunal Singh Rathore added 79 runs but it was to no avail.

Haryana Win Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24

