Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali was abused by online trolls after his dropped catch of Matthew Wade proved game-changing against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal. Wade scored 41 runs off 17 deliveries to lead the Aussies into the finals.

Hassan Ali's Instagram is under attack by fans pic.twitter.com/ZSTqLniDdp — Abhishek  ︎ (@ImAbhishek7_) November 11, 2021

