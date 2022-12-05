Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali is not going through a great time. His international career took a hit after the dropped catch in T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final, and he was dropped from the Pakistan team as well. This time, he gets engaged in a fight with the crowd after someone misbehaved with him during a local club game. Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2022 Day 5 Video Highlights: Watch How Ben Stokes and Co. Registered Historic Win at Rawalpindi

Hasan Ali Picks Fight With Crowd

You gotta feel for Hasan Ali. He is out of the team but never gave any toxic statement always kept supporting the team. Once a No 1 ODI bowler and now he is facing such things in a random club game. pic.twitter.com/L2OLjVPRQd — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) December 4, 2022

