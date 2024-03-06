Youngster Mehran Mumtaz has now taken his first-ever PSL wicket as he dismissed Reeza Hendricks. Mehran Mumtaz the slow left-arm bowler was the most economical for Peshawar Zalmi against Multan Sultans. Peshawar Zalmi bowlers were looking very costly and Mehran Mumtaz on the other hand restricted the Multan Sultans batsmen from scoring. Peshawar Zalmi won the match with a narrow margin of 4 runs even after scoring a 200-plus runs total on the board. Asif Ali Grabs a Sensational Catch On Boundary Line To Dismiss Dawid Malan During Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

