Riding on some strong, and fast batting from wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris and opener Hassan Nawaz, the Pakistan national cricket team posted a new record, scoring their highest-ever score in the first powerplay of any T20I. During New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025, the Pakistan cricket team posted 75 runs for the loss of just one wicket, while chasing a target of 205 runs set by New Zealand. Mohammad Haris struck 41 runs off just 20 deliveries, before getting caught out on a delivery from Jacob Duffy in 5.5 overs of the inning. Hassan Nawaz also scored a fast 30 off just 15 balls, and Salman Ali Agha contributed one run to the score. Haris Rauf Takes Magnificent Flying Catch To Dismiss Finn Allen During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Pakistan's Highest T20I score in History:

