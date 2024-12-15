England women's national cricket team veteran batter Heather Knight went unsold during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction, which was held in Bengaluru. Knight, who has a huge experience in the white-ball format didn't find any bids during the auction event. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a base price of INR 50 lakh. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Heather Knight, Chinelle Henry Find No Takers.

Heather Knight UNSOLD!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)