The third day of the Lord's Test match between India and England saw a hilarious incident with a pitch invader, wearing an Indian jersey named, 'Jarvo 69' walk out to field for the visitors. He pointed to the Indian logo on his jersey and resisted attempts by officials who had come to take him out of the field. In a video, Jarvo 69, also named Daniel Jarvis, said that he is about to make his debut for India.

Watch the full video here:

