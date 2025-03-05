New Zealand national cricket team veteran batter Kane Williamson became the leading run-getter for his country in ICC Champions Trophy history. The former New Zealand captain achieved this historic feat during the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash against the South Africa national cricket team in Lahore on Wednesday. The veteran batter surpassed former Black Caps skipper Stephen Fleming, who smashed 441 runs from 13 matches in the elite competition. Earlier, Kane Williamson became the first New Zealand cricketer to hit 19,000 or more runs in international cricket. Kane Williamson Becomes First New Zealand Cricketer To Hit 19000 or More International Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Final.

Kane Williamson Achieves Historic Feat!

#StatChat | When he reached 10 runs in today’s innings Kane Williamson became New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer at the Champions Trophy, surpassing Stephen Flemings record (441 in 13 innings). Williamson achieved the feat in 10 innings with 4 half-centuries and 1 century. pic.twitter.com/o8NwjsFzzE — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 5, 2025

