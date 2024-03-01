Afghanistan will lock horns against Ireland in a one-off Test match on day 3 which will begin from Friday, March 1. AFG vs IRE one-off Test match day 3 will be played at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, UAE and has a scheduled start time of 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Afghanistan vs Ireland one-off Test 2024 will broadcast live on Eurosport Network, hence fans can watch the match on Eurosport Channel on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the live streaming of AFG vs IRE one-off Test 2024 on the FanCode app and website at the cost of the subscription fee. AFG vs IRE One-Off Test 2024: Afghanistan Bounce Back To Finely Poise Against Ireland at Stumps on Day 2.

AFG vs IRE One-Off Test 2024 Day

AfghanAtalan are done with their warmups ahead of Day 3! #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvIRE2024 pic.twitter.com/Cqpv3b6uJA— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 1, 2024

