Assam and Baroda are all set to put on a show when they go up against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 Semifinal game at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh. The ASM vs BAR contest is scheduled to get underway at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Baroda defeated Mumbai by a three-wicket margin and advanced to the semi-finals. With six wins, one loss, and 20 points from seven games, the Krunal Pandya-led team placed second in Group A. Star player Riyan Parag and Assam continued their impressive run by eliminating Kerala in the quarter-finals. Assam finished third position in Group B, winning 20 points from seven matches with five wins and two losses.

ASM vs BAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 Semifinal Match

In the midst of India's World Cup dominance. Assam have reached the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ryan Parag was the star through out the tournament. Semifinals are scheduled on Nov 4 Punjab vs Delhi Assam vs Baroda.#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy#SMAT2023#INDvsSL — Vijay Anaparthi (@VijayCricketFan) November 2, 2023

