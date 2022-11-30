Australia are set to renew their Test rivalry against West Indies when they take on the Caribbean side in the 1st Test on Wednesday, November 30. The match would be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth and it starts at 7:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports will provide live telecast of the match in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the SonyLIV app. In West Indies, fans can watch this match on SpotsMax.

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Let the 𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 begin 👊@CricketAus or @windiescricket - which team will dominate on the opening day of #AUSvWI 1️⃣st Test? 🤔 Watch it LIVE on #SonyLIV to find out 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/VQxshG26Ie — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 29, 2022

AUS vs WI 1st Test Live Telecast in West Indies:

