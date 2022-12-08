World no.1 test side Australia are all set to face West Indies in the second test (D/N) of ongoing Australia vs West Indies series. The match is scheduled to start at 9.30 IST (Indian Standard Time) at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Australia earned a hard-fought victory against their opponents in the first test. They will be hoping to continue their momentum. West Indies meanwhile will try their best to tie the series. The live streaming of this important match between Australia and the West Indies will be available on the website and app of Sony Liv. Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs WI Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Sony Liv to Live Stream Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test

𝐃𝐚𝐲/𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 🟩🟩🟩⬜️⬜️ Will @CricketAus dominate for a series clean sweep, or can @windiescricket stun the hosts with the pink ball? 🧐 Stream Day 1️⃣ of #AUSvWI ✌️nd Test 🏏, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/PqldCpaxdC — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 8, 2022

