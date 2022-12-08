After being defeated in the 1st Test, West Indies would hope to bounce back and draw the series when they face a dominant Australia in the 2nd Test (D/N) of the two-game series. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite came up with a sensational effort at the Optus Stadium in Perth with a 110-run knock but that was not enough for his side to avoid a 164-run loss in the 1st Test. Young Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s performance too was one of the positives for the Caribbean side as they hope to level the series in the Day/Night Test match in Adelaide. Steve Smith Back as Captain After Pat Cummins Ruled Out of 2nd Test Due to Injury

For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins would be a major miss with the fast bowler being ruled out with an injury and in his place, Steve Smith, who scored a magnificent double hundred in the 1st innings of the 1st Test, will lead the side. Cummins will be replaced by Scott Boland on the side. Marnus Labuschange, who too smashed a double ton and also followed it up with a century in the second innings, will hope to continue his good form. While Australia start as favourites to win the match, West Indies will be expected to put up a fight and perform much better with the ball. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test (Day/Night) will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 08, 2022 (Thursday). The AUS vs WI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). AUS vs WI: West Indies Lacked Sharpness and Fitness in First Test at Perth, Says Ian Healy

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcaster of the AUS vs WI 2022 in India. However, Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test match will not be telecasted live on TV.

How To Get Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the live streaming of the AUS vs WI Test series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch live streaming of Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2022 online.

