Day 2 of the ongoing Women's Ashes 2025 Only Test will see Australia Women and England Women tussle for control of the contest, which is currently in the hosts' favour after bundling visitors all-our on Day 1. The AUS-W vs ENG-W Day/Night Test 2025 is being planned at MCG and starts at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for Women's Ashes 2025 in India and will have a live telecast viewing option for the AUS-W vs. ENG-W Only Test 2025 on Star Sports TV Channels. Disney+Hotstar are the OTT streaming partners and will have live online viewing option on their app and website for the pink-ball Test between Australia Women and England Women. God’s Plan! Australian Cricketing Power-Couple Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy Playing 287th International Match on Same Day.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test Day 2

The final & most-anticipated leg of #WomensAshes is here! 😍 With 6 straight wins across ODIs and T20Is, the Aussies will go into this Test eyeing a historic whitewash! 😳#AUSWvENGWonJioStar 👉 Day/Night Test starts THU, 30th JAN, 9 AM on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports 1! pic.twitter.com/bQmIuOlCIv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 29, 2025

