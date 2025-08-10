The India A Women's Cricket Team are taking on the Australia A Women's Cricket Team in a three-match T20I series, which began with the first two T20Is seeing the hosts emerge victorious and seal the series. The IND-A W vs AUS-A W 3rd T20I match is set to be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, on Sunday, August 10, and it starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have any option to watch IND-A W vs AUS-A W live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. FanCode will provide fans with an online viewing option, as they can watch the IND-A W vs AUS-A W 3rd T20I match after buying a match pass, worth 25 INR, or a tour pass worth 59 INR. India Women's National Cricket Team Becomes Third Team To Play 200 Women's T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Updated India A Squad For Ongoing T20I Series

Squad Update: India A Women’s Tour of Australia 2025. Yastika Bhatia has been added to the one-day squad. More details -https://t.co/OozKfXvHbS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xzMsgyjRtF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 24, 2025

