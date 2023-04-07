Ireland staged a solid comeback on Day Three of the one-off Test against Ireland at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka after bangaldesh dominated proceedings on Day 2. Having won the toss, Ireland put up 214 in the 1st innings. In reply, Bangladesh finished with a score of 369. As they looked down and out, Ireland fought back with Lorcan Tucker and Andy McBrine's heroics and with 286/8 on the board, they have a lead of 131 runs in the 2nd innings now. The action of day 4 will begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for Indian fans, this Test match has no broadcasters in India. Hence they will not be able to watch this match on TV. Fans however can still enjoy the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IRE One-Off Test 2023 Day 4 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Day four in Mirpur! Can Ireland continue in their unlikely comeback and set Bangladesh a tricky target? Follow #BANvIRE live: https://t.co/hw4ihpOjck pic.twitter.com/MfhFunUTex — ICC (@ICC) April 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)