The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have posted a video on their social media accounts announcing that ticket booking is now open for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This information was shared at last, but before that, the Indian men's national cricket team star players were seen introducing the Women in Blue players of the squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. In that video, ICT stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, and Jasprit Bumrah were seen introducing India women's national cricket team stars: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Thakur respectively. The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 begins on Tuesday, September 30, when hosts India and Sri Lanka lock horns. Tickets for all the matches of the tournament are available on the website tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Records Set To Tumble at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka.

Men’s Cricket Stars Introduce Women in Blue

Witness history in the making from the stands! 🥳 Unmissable moments await as we inch closer to the #CWC25 opener 🏟️ 🎟️ Grab your tickets NOW for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 👇https://t.co/AiyGQWxvV7#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/vKE7rEMkiE — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2025

