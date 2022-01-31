Bangladesh U19 team would lock horns with their Pakistan counterparts in the Place Playoff Semifinal in the ICC U19 World Cup on Monday, January 31. The match, starting at 6:30 pm IST would not be telecasted live but can be live streamed in India using the Disney+Hotstar app. ICC TV would also live stream the match in some regions.

🚨 Three big #U19CWC games coming today 🚨



Super League fifth place playoff:

🇧🇩 Bangladesh vs Pakistan 🇵🇰



Plate final:

🇦🇪 UAE vs Ireland ☘



11th place playoff:

🌴 West Indies vs Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/F1fG2GmMqB— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2022

