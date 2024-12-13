Baroda Cricket Team is all set to lock horns with the Mumbai Cricket Team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 semi-final. Baroda vs Mumbai SMAT 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, December 13 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and will start at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. Sports18 Khel TV channel will be telecasting SMAT 2024-25 cricket matches. Fortunately, for the live streaming viewing option for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website. SMAT 2024–25: Mumbai, Baroda, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh Progress to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semifinals.

Baroda vs Mumbai SMAT 2024-25

Here are the semi-finalists of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 🙌



An action-packed 13th December awaits us ⏰ #SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/N9jhZKMsXZ— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)