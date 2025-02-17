Mumbai cricket team defeated Haryana while Vidarbha side registered a 198 run victory over Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinals. Both Maharashtra-based sides – Vidarbha and Mumbai will face each other in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Vidarbha vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the VCA ground and is scheduled to start on 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Even though there is no live telecast of the the Ranji Trophy semifinals, fans can watch Vidarbha vs Mumbai Live streaming on the JioHotstar app and bcci.tv. Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Miss Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Semifinal Due to Injury; Mumbai Still Firm Favourites Against Vidarbha.

Vidarbha vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Semifinal Live

The wait is almost over! ⏳ The #RanjiTrophy Semifinals kick off tomorrow, with four teams battling for a place in the grand finale. 🏆 Which teams will take one step closer to glory? 🤔@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/yXxFj2kn38 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 16, 2025

