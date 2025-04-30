Bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 30. The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025:

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐃𝐄 🔥 Must-win for #CSK, and a key victory needed for Punjab to return to the top 4 🤯 Big game tomorrow! Which side has your support? 🤔#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvPBKS | 30th APR, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/CpyfCfuNHD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 30, 2025

