Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 13. Both teams have two back-to-back games against each other in quick succession. This game is very important for PBKS, considering the playoff qualification race. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and the live telecast of this would be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match for free on the JioCinema app. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

With both @DelhiCapitals & @PunjabKingsIPL coming off losses in their previous games, the margin for error will be minimal. Who will take home 2 points? Tune-in to #DCvPBKS at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 7 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/ndZpHJWZy8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 13, 2023

