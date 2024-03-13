Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Gujarat Giants for the final league match of the ongoing Womens Premier League 2024. Delhi Capitals are currently on top of the points table as they won five out of their seven matches. On the other hand, Gujarat are last in the points table tournament as they only won two out of their seven matches. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2nd, 2024. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. Grace Harris Scores Unbeaten Half-Century to Help UP Warriorz Secure Dominant Six-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Giants.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL Match Live

WPL 2024 Live on Sports 18 Network

