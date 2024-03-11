In a chance to join Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the knockout round of the Women's Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz will be up against the out-of-form Gujarat Giants in their final WPL match. Warriorz and RCB are levelled at six points each and both teams have one left. Warriorz must win their game against GG with a high margin as their net run rate is poorer than Royal Challengers Bangalore. The UP-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match starts at 07:30 PM IST and can be watched on the Sports 18 Network. Indian cricket fans can also stream the match for free on the Jio Cinema app. RCB-W WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Can Finish in Top Three on Points Table

