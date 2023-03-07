Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz clash with each other in what promises to be a sensational contest in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The two sides won their opening matches and will look to add one more win under their belt. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Sports 18 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match for free on the JioCinema app and website. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

