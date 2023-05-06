Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday, May 6. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2023 and the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans who want to watch live streaming online of this match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. 'Turning the Clock Back' DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly Refreshens Memories With His Trademark Shots in the Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2023 Clash Against RCB (Watch Video).

DC vs RCB Live Telecast

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Live Streaming

Teamwork makes the dream work 💪 Faf and Virat Kohli leading the way and are ready to bring their A-game in #DCvRCB ⚔️ Watch #IPL2023 - LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema for all telecom operators 🙌 #IPLonJioCinema | @imVkohli @faf1307 pic.twitter.com/N62F7P7fBB — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 6, 2023

