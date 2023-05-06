Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has a special place in the hearts of cricket fans. He took over as India captain at a time the national team was in crisis and then guided them towards a much brighter future. Even as a batter he has accomplished a lot of accolades. After a stint in administrative posts of CAB and BCCI, he is now the Director of Cricket of Delhi Capitals. In a video released by the franchise, Ganguly was spotted displaying his trademark step out shots against spin in the net sessions.

DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly Refreshens Memories

Dada coming down the ground and turning back the clock 😍 🎥 | Don't miss out on seeing the legend bat again 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 #DCAllAccess | @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/vYO1oLbQEn — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 5, 2023

