The Day 1 of the first Test of the Ashes 2023 saw some enthralling action thanks to some buccaneering batting by Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. England declared surprisingly on 393/8 and now Australia ended the day without any loss. The first Test match is being hosted at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham and the action for Day 2 is slated to start from 3:30 PM IST. The live telecast of the match is available on Sony Sports 5 SD/HD channel while fans can get the live streaming which is available on SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

