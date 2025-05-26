The England women's national cricket team will take on the West Indies women's national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2025 match will be held at the County Ground, Chelmsford and will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the England Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series 2025, so fans in India will have live telecast viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2025 on Sony Sports TV channels.. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2025 can visit the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the match after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Fans can also watch the ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2025 on the Sony Liv app and website. IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2025

Can we go 3 from 3 in Essex? 🤞 pic.twitter.com/fxYP8kNyLf — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 26, 2025

