After four blockbuster matches in the IPL 2025, the last two teams will commence their journey. The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match is set to be played on Tuesday, March 25. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match which is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Highest Team Totals in IPL History: Here's A Look at the Top Scores in Indian Premier League.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

With over 60% of the innings played in Ahmedabad being 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣+ scores, a run fest awaits us! 🏏💥 Which Gen BOLD skipper will steer their team to victory in this #IndianPossibleLeague clash? Shreyas Iyer OR Shubman Gill?#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvPBKS, TODAY, 6:30 PM on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/1txG5pUL49 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 25, 2025

