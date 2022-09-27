Gujarat Giants will face off against Bhilwara Kings in the ninth game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on September 27 in Cuttack. The match will be held at Barabati Stadium and is scheduled to be started at 7:30 PM IST. Star Sports Network and Disney+Hoststar would provide the live telecast while Disney+Hotstar will give online live streaming of the match in India.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings live streaming details:

